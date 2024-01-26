King Charles III has been admitted to a private hospital in London to undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate

London, UK - King Charles III has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in London, where he is expected to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

According to Bloomberg, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, January 26, that the 75-year-old king will have his treatment at the London hospital.

King Charles III admitted to London Hospital for prostate Photo Credit: Buckingham Palace

Source: Twitter

King Charles III was admitted to the same hospital where Princess of Wale was recovering

It was learnt that it was the same clinic where the Princess of Wale was recovering, where she had undergone abdominal surgery. The palace said his treatment would be confirmed as soon as it ended.

A statement from the palace read:

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.’

It went further to add that:

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.’’

Why Buckingham Palace announces King Charles' prostate

It was explained that the reason for the publicity around the king's surgery has been described as an opportunity to encourage other men to check their prostate in accordance with public health advice.

The palace said that the prostate, which the king sought treatment for, is common with thousands of men each year

Recall that King Charles III was installed in May 2023, barely a year after he became the British monarch, following her mother's death, Queen Elizabeth II.

