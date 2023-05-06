King Charles III was crowned in a historic and profoundly religious coronation service witnessed by high-profile guests and well-wishers in London

The service, following a traditional template that has been modernized in certain key ways, saw the king take the Coronation Oath, anointed with holy oil, and receive the coronation regalia

The ceremony also included new elements and firsts, such as the public reciting a pledge of allegiance to the monarch and gospel music

London, UK - In a historic event witnessed by hundreds of high-profile guests inside Westminster Abbey and tens of thousands of well-wishers in central London, United Kingdom (UK), King Charles III was crowned in a once-in-a-generation royal event on Saturday, May 6, BBC reported.

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, during his coronation ceremony in London. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

King Charles III: The Coronation Service

The coronation service, a profoundly religious affair, was the formal crowning of the monarch. It reflected the fact that King Charles III is not only the head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries, but also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The service followed a traditional template that has remained largely unchanged for more than 1,000 years but was modernized in certain key ways, according to CNN.

The Crowning of King Charles III

The most significant moment of the coronation service was when the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, placed the 360-year-old St. Edward’s Crown on King Charles III’s head.

The spiritual leader of the Anglican Church then declared, “God Save the King.”

Following the coronation of King Charles III, a shorter ceremony was held for his wife, Queen Camilla, during which she was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown.

This marked a departure from the recent tradition of creating a new crown specifically for this occasion. Additionally, the Queen was presented with the Sceptre and Rod as part of the ceremony.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831. Photo credit: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

King Charles III takes coronation oath

King Charles III took the Coronation Oath, becoming the first monarch to pray aloud at his coronation.

In his prayer, he asked to “be a blessing” to people “of every faith and conviction.”

He was also anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, considered the most sacred part of the ceremony.

Additionally, he was presented with the coronation regalia, including the royal Robe and Stole, in what is known as the investiture part of the service.

Crowning of King Charles III: New elements and firsts

For the first time in coronation history, the archbishop invited the British public and those from “other Realms” to recite a pledge of allegiance to the newly crowned monarch and his “heirs and successors.”

The ceremony also included a reading from the Bible by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and gospel music, which were firsts.

King Charles III' arrival and departure

The King and Queen arrived at Westminster Abbey in a splendid coach drawn by six horses, accompanied by the Household Cavalry.

They then walked down the long aisle flanked by top Church of England officials and some of their closest family members.

After the ceremony, the newly crowned King and Queen rode back to Buckingham Palace in a much larger parade, featuring 4,000 members of the armed forces, 250 horses, and 19 military bands.

The coronation of King Charles III was a grand event filled with pomp and pageantry. The newly crowned King and Queen made a customary balcony appearance, and a flypast of more than 60 aircraft was planned but may be scaled back or cancelled because of bad weather.

What King Charles III said after being crowned

Meanwhile, King Charles III swore to govern the people of the United Kingdom (UK) with justice and mercy and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

For the first time at a Coronation, the British monarch also prayed for grace of every faith and belief.

"I swear to govern the people with justice and mercy, and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland," the monarch said.

