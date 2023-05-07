King Charles III, the new monarch of England, has been seen in a viral video speaking pidgin English

The video was a throwback moment when the then Prince of Wale visited Lagos ahead of the 2019 general election in Nigeria

In the video, the monarch said he was happy to be in the commercial city of West Africa, adding that his first visit was 30 years earlier

Ikeja, Lagos - Back in 2019, the new king of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, was in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital city, where he spoke in pidgin English

“How you dey? (How are you?)”, he extended greetings to the dignitaries, including ex-heads of state, leading politicians, then-presidential candidates and professionals from the world of music, arts and fashion.

Throw back view of moment King Charles III spoke in pidgin in Lagos Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin

Source: Twitter

Throwback video of the moment King Charles III spoke pidgin

The new monarch, now 74, was on tour to Nigeria, The Gambia and Ghana when he expressed his pleasure to be back in "Lasgidi" (Lagos).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the then Prince of Wale at the residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, “I find it hard to believe that nearly 30 years have passed since I first came to this city,”

In his praise of Lagos for its dynamism and energy, the King said:

“As they say, ‘God don butta my bread’ (God has blessed me).”

Latest about King Charles III, Lagos, London

Lagos is home to more than 20 million people, including most of the drivers of Nigeria's economy. It has been described as a hub of industry and innovation.

King Charles III owned the Prince's Trust, helped launch the career of thousands of young entrepreneurs, and said he shared the spirit of ingenuity and imagination with Lagos.

The now monarch also said, “If life dey show you pepper, make pepper soup,” this roughly translated that "life is what you make it”.

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng