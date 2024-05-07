It's Ninalowo's birthday and his daughter Aliyah has taken to social media to celebrate him with a short sweet love note

In her post, she declared how much she loves her father and she wished him a happy celebration, she also shared one of his pictures

The actor on his part thanked God for the 44 years of grace over his life as he shared a lovely picture to celebrate his birthday

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, is excited to be marking his birthday as he shared a lovely picture on his special day.

His beautiful daughter, Aliyah, also took out time to wish him well with a love note. She declared her love for her father and shared a lovely picture of him.

Ninalowo's daughter marks dad's birthday. Photo credit @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Ninalowo thank God

In the caption of his post, the divorced actor thanked God for his life. He said that it was his 44th birthday and called his fans to rejoice with him.

Sharing a new picture he took in traditional aso oke, fans took to the comment section to wish the movie act who engaged his supporters on how to toast a happy birthday.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Ninalowo on his birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@anjoreenworldcouture:

"Oba lola, may you live long in grace."

@inempeter:

"Happy birthday Makanaki."

@realchidimmaaneke:

"Happy Birthday dear."

@stannze:

"Happy Birthday Makanaki. Keep winning bro."

@jjcskillz:

"Happy birthday brother. Long life and prosperity. God bless you."

@abayomi_alvin:

"More Grace Egbon…God bless you."

@winsomekaydee

"Happy birthday to the biggest bro ever!!!!!!"

@2342nester:

"Happy birthday my dearest brother."

@real_funkymallam:

"Happy birthday to the one and only Makanaki ."

@toluasanu:

"May the grace of God be with you always! Happy birthday bro; love you always."

Bolanle Ninalowo recount messing up

Legit.ng had reported that Ninalowo had shocked his fans after announcing that it was over between him and his wife of many years.

After the announcement, an old video of the actor confessing his past sin surfaced online. In the clip, he shared what went wrong in his marriage.

He also recounted how he cheated on his wife and tried to make amends.

Source: Legit.ng