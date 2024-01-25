A family's desperate measures have reportedly led to the death of a five-year-old boy in India

According to reports, the family was looking for a divine miracle to cure the child's illness but their hope was dashed

Meanwhile, the boy was diagnosed with terminal cancer and his family tried to cure him with water from the River Ganges in India

A five-year-old boy in India, diagnosed with terminal cancer, has reportedly drowned.

This happened when his family tried to cure him with water from the River Ganges, Daily Mail reported on Thursday, January 25.

According to the report, the child died after being held under the water for too long in the river.

The family traveled to perform and pray for the boy

Meanwhile, the family had reportedly travelled from their home in Delhi to Haridwar on Tuesday, January 23, to perform the ceremony and pray for the unnamed victim.

Speaking on the development, their taxi driver disclosed that the child was accompanied by his parents and a female relative identified simply as his aunt by local media, NDTV.

The driver added that the boy looked ‘extremely unwell’ and that doctors in the capital had given up on trying to save him, which led the family to take more desperate measures.

Bystanders watched as the family held the child underwater in hope of finding a ‘miracle cure’. They reportedly told the family to stop as they continued to hold the boy under the water.

Some intervened when the family refused and pulled the child out of the water. The child was taken to hospital where doctors formally announced he had died.

What to know about the River Ganges?

The Ganges is considered sacred to Hindus and believed to hold healing properties. The Ganges River is the third largest river in the world and is located in India; has been polluted with waste, which makes it hard for Hindus to pray.

Ganga (Sanskrit: गङ्गा, romanized: Gaṅgā) is the personification of the river Ganges, who is worshipped by Hindus as the goddess of purification and forgiveness.

Crocodiles devour prophet during baptism

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a prophet drowned and was subsequently torn to pieces by crocodiles while being baptised in a South African river.

As reported by UK's Daily Mail, the victim's remains were discovered surrounded by crocodiles in Olifants River in Limpopo on Sunday, January 21.

The late preacher was praying alongside two others when he suddenly experienced difficulties and drowned in the crocodile-infested river, police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said.

Ledwaba's words:

"It is suspected that he was attacked by crocodiles during the baptism ceremony."

20 drown in boat mishap during nighttime travel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that at least 20 people lost their lives in a boat accident that happened on the Andoni waterways in Rivers state on Tuesday night.

The accident involved two passenger boats travelling from Andoni to Bonny, a nearby coastal area. The cause of the accident is still unknown, but it is suspected that poor visibility and overcrowding may have contributed to it.

The chairman of Andoni local government area, Erastus Awortu, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued on Wednesday morning. He expressed his shock and sorrow over the tragedy and sent his condolences to the families and communities of the victims.

