The Israeli military on Monday, April 22, announced that one of its chiefs, Major General Aharon Haliva, has resigned

The military said Major General Haliva took the decision over his failure to stop the Hamas attack in October 2023

On his part, Haliva disclosed in his resignation letter that he will always regret his failure to prevent the attack

The chief of Israel's intelligence directorate, Major General Aharon Haliva, has resigned following his failure to prevent the October 7 attack in 2023 by Hamas.

Israeli military disclosed Major General Haliva's decision in a statement on Monday, April 22.

Haliva said he takes responsibility to stop the Hamas October 7 attack (Photo: @IDF/X)

According to the statement, Haliva will end his position and retire from the force once his successor is appointed.

The statement read in part:

“Major General Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the chief of the general staff, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the head of the intelligence directorate for the events of October 7.

“It was decided that MG Aharon Haliva will end his position and retire from the IDF (army), once his successor is appointed in an orderly and professional process.”

In his resignation letter, Haliva who took responsibility for the failure that led to the loss of lives in Israel, confessed that the division under his command failed to live up to the responsibility assigned to them.

In deep regret, the military chief said he would live to carry the pain that his failure caused and that of the war.

His words:

“On Saturday, October 7th 2023, Hamas committed a deadly surprise attack against the state of Israel,” he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was given to journalists by the military.

“The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with.

“I carry that black day with me ever since. Day after day, night after night. I will forever carry with me the terrible pain of the war.”

Source: Legit.ng