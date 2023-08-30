The African Union Commission has reacted to the recent military takeover in Gabon which happened on Wednesday, August 30

The head of the AU, Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemned the coup by the Gabonese national army and security forces and urged them to face their job

This is coming hours after the mutinous soldiers seized power in Gabon on Wednesday and put the president under house arrest, hours after he was declared the winner in an election

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has reacted to political unrest in Gabon.

On Wednesday, August 30, Mahamat warned the Gabonese national army and security forces to adhere to their “republican vocation”, The Punch reported.

This is as he also strongly condemned what he described as an “attempted coup” in Gabon.

Legit.ng reported earlier that rebel officers in the oil-rich central African state announced that they had seized power following disputed elections, in which President Ali Bongo Ondimba had been declared victor.

Bongo, 64, whose family has ruled Gabon for over 55 years, was placed under house arrest and one of his sons was arrested for treason, the coup leaders said.

“(Faki) is following with great concern the situation in the Gabonese Republic and strongly condemns the attempted coup d’etat in the country as a way of resolving its current post-electoral crisis,” he said in a statement published on the AU website in French.

The AU commission chief also described Wednesday’s events as a “flagrant violation” of the legal and political instruments of the Addis Ababa-headquartered African Union.

“(Faki) encourages all political, civil and military actors in Gabon to favour peaceful political paths leading to the rapid return to democratic constitutional order in the country.”

Meanwhile, soldiers have seized power in Gabon, marking the ninth military coup in sub-Saharan Africa in just three years.

Gabon coup: Tinubu calls Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a swift reaction to the military takeover in Gabon, is currently on the phone with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau about the possible way forward.

The presidency confirmed this development through a statement issued on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The presidency in a statement, noted that Tinubu is working closely with other Heads of States in the African Union towards a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forward.

Gabon coup: World leaders react as soldiers sack Ali Bongo

World leaders have continued to react to the military coup that ousted President Ali Bongo from power in Gabon after succeeding his father, Omar, in 2009.

The military announced they had overthrown Bongo on national television on Wednesday, August 30.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, has called for the safety of President Bongo.

