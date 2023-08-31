The coup leaders in the Niger Republic have finally done the unthinkable as they gave a fresh directive to the police

This is as the junta in Niger on Thursday, August 31st, cancelled Sylvain Itte, the French ambassador's visa and ordered the police to expel him

Meanwhile, the coup leaders who took over power last month, have insisted that returning President Mohamed Bazoum into government won't work and will not be considered

Niamey, Niger Republic - Niger’s military government on Thursday, August 31st, announced that it had revoked the French ambassador’s diplomatic immunity and instructed the police to expel him.

The ambassador, Sylvain Itte's visa and that of his family have also been cancelled, African News reported.

“(His) diplomatic cards and visas and those of the members of his family have been cancelled. The police have been instructed to proceed to his expulsion,” according to their letter, seen Thursday by AFP.

Why French ambassador was expelled?

Legit.ng understands that instigators of the coup, condemned by regional African authorities and by Western nations, last Friday ordered Itte to leave the country within 48 hours in response to what they called actions by France "contrary to the interests of Niger".

It said these included the envoy's refusal to respond to an invitation to meet Niger's new foreign minister.

But the deadline passed on Monday without Paris recalling him.

According to a report by Reuters, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the ambassador would stay in Niger despite pressure from the military regime. And he reiterated Paris' support for ousted democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

