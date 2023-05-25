A member of the United Kingdom Parliament, Carol Monaghan, has kicked against the United Kingdom's new visa policy preventing Nigerian students and others studying in the UK from bringing their family as dependents except under specific circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

While speaking at parliament on Wednesday, May 24, Monaghan stated that students made valuable contributions to the UK's economy.

The UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman said the new migration rules will take effect from January 2024. Photo Credit: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

She said international students enriched the UK's society in all sectors, including healthcare.

She said:

"International students make an invaluable contribution to the economy."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video that went viral on Thursday, the lawmaker added that:

"The reality is that many students who come into the UK look beyond their studies and want their families to be part of their experience.

"Withholding overseas students from bringing their families, many will opt to go elsewhere and any drop in international students numbers will cause further harm to universities that are already facing financial difficulties."

Source: Legit.ng