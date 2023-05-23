The government of the United Kingdom says Nigerian students will no longer be allowed to bring in their families as dependents

According to the UK government, the move is to checkmate the high influx of immigrants into the country

The UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, disclosed that the new stipulations will take effect from January 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

UK, London - The government of the United Kingdom has placed an embargo on Nigerian students and others studying in the northern European country from bringing their families as dependents.

As reported by Punch, the rule will only exempt students under specific circumstances that would be at the discretion of the UK government.

The UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman said the new migration rules will take effect from January 2024. Photo Credit: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that the decision was to control the immigration influx of around one million.

The new rule would also place restrictions on granting permits to students with study to switch to a working visa that allows them to stay extra years in the UK after the conclusion of their academics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The UK government stated that this new rule is to prevent the misuse of visas by immigrants.

The rule stated that:

“There will also be a review of the maintenance requirement for students and dependents and a crackdown on “unscrupulous” education agents “who make use of inappropriate applications to sell immigration, not education.”

New migration rule to take effect from 2024

However, the UK government noted that the new stipulation would take effect from January 2024 to allow students starting courses in the UK time to plan to adapt to the new.

According to a statement issued by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, it was noted that recent immigration figures had shown an “unexpected rise” in the number of dependants coming to the UK alongside international students.

It was gathered that the students in the UK for their master's and other post-graduate programmes would be affected by this new rule which does not apply to PhD students, The Nation reported.

UK to Ban Nigerian Students, Others From Bringing Family Members Over

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has set a plan in motion to stop Nigerian students and other international students from bringing their families to the country.

The move became necessary as official figures for net migration climbed a staggering one million, according to a report set to be released this Thursday.

Meanwhile, all students enrolling for Master’s degrees and other postgraduate degrees would be impacted by the ban as well.

Source: Legit.ng