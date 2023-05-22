The UK government wants to implement new restrictions that may prevent Nigerians from bringing their families over

The crackdown is amid the rising number of foreign students' family members migrating to the UK

In recent years, Nigerian students have been enrolling in UK universities in growing numbers, seeking better education and quality of life

The UK government plans to ban international students, including Nigerians, from bringing their families as part of a broader crackdown on immigration.

The move has sparked reactions among Nigerians who see education as a sure route to leave the country.

UK government wants to stop students from bringing families over. Photo credit: Austin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Source: Facebook

Telegraph UK reports that the restrictions are expected to primarily affect master's and other postgraduate students while exempting PhD students.

The report also stated the UK government is very worried about the increase in net migration into the UK.

Nigerians are real target of the UK immigration ban

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK, promised action to bring down net migration, with announcements to be made “shortly.

Sunak said:

"There has been a significant increase in the number of individuals coming to Britain relying on their relatives' student visas."

"Last year, a total of 135,788 family members were brought to Britain by students, which is nine times higher than the figure in 2019."

"In the same year, 59,053 Nigerian students brought over 60,923 relatives."

Rising number of Nigerian students in UK

Legit.ng in an earlier reported had captured how the number of Nigerian students enrolling in UK universities has been steadily increasing over the years.

The figure hit 128,770 between 2015 and 2022, Punch reports.

Nigerian reacts

Taking to Twitter, Nigerians have reacted to the latest move by the UK government to restrict Nigerians and other international students relocating with families.

@KMchuba writes:

"Can’t we Africans start building our countries so that we can all say, no place is better than home."

@tunisky reacted:

"I trust Nigerian students they will quickly switch gear as students going to the UK will drop and the income generated by the UK govt will also drop. Shikena."

@vikyibe writes

"Japa we must, if the United Kingdom don't want our money we will look for other countries."

