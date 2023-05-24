Nigerians have showered encomiums on Doctor Emeka Okorocha over his recent interview with a Britain television station

The medical practitioner, who resides in the UK, spoke highly of his fellow citizens as he responded to questions about Nigerian students bringing dependents

This comes after another Nigerian's controversial interview with BBC that has been met with backlash and criticism from Nigerians

A Nigerian doctor practising in the United Kingdom, Dr Emeka Okorocha, has earned the admiration of many Nigerians on the internet following how he spoke on a British news channel, GB News UK, about the trending migration issue.

This is after a YouTuber, Emdee Tiamiyu, was heavily criticised for what many Nigerians tagged 'selling out' during his interview with British Broadcasting Corporation on Nigerian students' migration to the United Kingdom via study route.

Doctor Emeka Okorocha spoke about Nigerians migrating to the UK.

Source: Twitter

Dr Emeka Okorocha appeared to disappoint the white interviewer as he maintained his stance that Nigerian students who come to study in the UK positively impact the British economy.

"When you think of what these students are studying and what they are contributing to the society, then it makes it seem more logical," he said.

He added that international students studying in the UK do not come from poor countries but developing ones.

His words:

"I wouldn't call them poor countries. I'd call them developing economies. Also, these people who come here also have the opportunity to go home and give their talents back. So, my plan obviously is to do a lot back in my country..."

Tunde Omotoye, a Nigerian in the diaspora and licensed immigration consultant, hailed Emeka's responses in the interview.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@esshman said:

"The difference is clear na. The dressing, the accent , everything. Emeka >>>>>"

@adlexy said:

"There goes a TRUE Nigerian, Emeka defended NGR & disagreed with Farage who is hell bent on disparaging us. Well done Emeka, we are proud of you.

"If this was one noisy candidate, it would be a battering of NGR & therein lies our opposition to packaged mediocre."

@ejb_eve said:

"Igbos are wise smart and intelligent. See the difference between this handsome doctor and that emdee that bashed Nigerians."

@khoy_khoi said:

"I love the way he says “I’m Nigerian”.

"He’s so smart, Confident and proud of his heritage!"

@preciousphece said:

“ …..I wouldn’t say poor countries, I would say developing countries”. I appreciate wisdom when I see it . Not the other man talking down on his countrymen."

@Xperience_Snr said:

"See how the oyibo man ended the interview so fast cause he couldn't get him to say things they wanted to hear. Asking him same question multiple times just so he'll get him to say downgrading things why Nigerians shouldn't be getting visas again. Talmabout.. Poor Countries."

UK places embargo on Nigerian students bringing dependents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had banned Nigerian students from coming over with dependents.

As reported by Punch, the rule will only exempt students under specific circumstances that would be at the discretion of the UK government. t was gathered that the decision was to control the immigration influx to about one million.

The new rule would also restrict granting permits to students with study visas wishing to switch to work visas that allow them to stay extra years in the UK after the conclusion of their academics.

