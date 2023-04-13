The British have lost a prominent legend, Dame Mary Quant, popularly known as the pioneer of miniskirts and hot pants

Dame Mary Quant's family announced her death at the age of 93 on Thursday morning, April 13

The fashionista was referred to as one of the influential figures in the fashion industry in the 1960s, recognized for making women's wear accessible and affordable

London, UK - Dame Mary Quant, the pioneer of miniskirts and hot pants, died at the age of 93.

According to The BBC, the family of the British fashionista in the sixties announced her demise on Thursday, April 13.

Pioneer of "Mini Skirts", "Hot Pants" Dies As 93 Photo Credit: BBC

Who is Dame Mary Quant, the fashion designer that pioneered miniskirts, hot pants

A statement from the family revealed that the fashion icon “died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK, this morning”.

The statement further read in part that:

"She was one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator.”

Quant was a historical figure known for her innovative and creative imagination in the fashion industry globally. She sewed the mini-skirts and made fun of women's clothes.

Profile of Dame Mary Quant, the British fashionista that pioneered miniskirts, hot pants

The British fashion icon was reported to have opened her first shop Bazaar in 1955 on King's Road, where she started making a unique contribution to the fashion industry.

In its report, Sky News stated that there is "no conclusive evidence" that pointed out the first person that first adopted the use of the miniskirt look.

But the fashion style became the trademark of Dame Mary.

Dame Mary was one of the most influential personalities in the 1960s fashion arena and was credited for her efforts to make fashion accessible to the masses with her vibrant designs, sleek and streamlined.

