Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has been apologized to by the British government

The Labour Party, in a statement on its website, claimed that the government of the United Kingdom made the apology to Obi personally

According to the Labour Party, the UK government said the detainment of Obi during the Easter period was completely unacceptable

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party had claimed that the government of the United Kingdom had tendered an apology to Peter Obi, its presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

According to the Labour Party on its website, the UK's immigration official admitted that Obi was wrongly handed a detention note while searching for a man who impersonated him and committed forgery, identity theft and perjury.

Britain's government apologises to Peter Obi for his illegal detention Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Why did the British government apologize to Peter Obi?

The party also claimed that the UK government said that the uncomplimentary treatment Obi received was “completely unacceptable” and therefore apologized to Obi personally.

It stated that the UK immigration authorities apologized, saying, “Frankly, the Immigration Official’s action – has been appalling – and we are sorry,”

The statement reads that Obi was handed over the detention note while he was in a queue for the necessary airport protocols before he was asked to step aside.

Recall that the former governor of Anambra state was recently detained by immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

According to the campaign spokesperson of the Labour Party, Diran Onifade, Obi was detained and questioned over a duplication offence that suggested that someone had been impersonating the party's flagbearer in London.

