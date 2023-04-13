The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hit another milestone after making the list of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world for 2023.

In its latest edition published on Thursday, April 13, the famous American Magazine described Tinubu's victory at the just-concluded presidential polls as an uneasy feat to attain.

The publication reads:

"Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare."

Tinubu was further acknowledged in the publication as one of the pioneers of Nigeria's liberation from military juntas and its dictatorial leadership style before the advent of democracy in 1999.

Time Magazine also reflected on Tinubu's gallantness to win an election with three strong contenders for the first time in Nigeria's 23 years of democracy.

Jagaban, as he is fondly called, was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as he contested under the flagship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He polled 8,794,726 votes to decimate Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 6,984,520 votes.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, settled for third place after polling 6,101,533 votes.

Source: Legit.ng