The untimely resignation of Liz Truss, the prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK) is drawing reactions among Nigerians

Truss resigned on Thursday, October 20, conceding that she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected

Many Nigerians commend the leadership model in the UK while criticizing the Nigerian political system, where voluntary resignations are once in a blue moon occurrence

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Downing Street, United Kingdom (UK) - Liz Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the United Kingdom (UK) after resigning on Thursday, October 20.

Truss, who spent only 45 days in the office, said she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as she addresses the media outside number 10 at Downing Street on October 20, 2022, in London, England. Photo credits: Leon Neal, Stefan Rousseau/PA

Source: UGC

"I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," Truss said.

Liz Truss: Nigerians react to UK prime minister's resignation

Truss's resignation has continued to attract reactions from Nigerians who are comparing the leadership model in the UK with Nigeria's.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Dr Dípò Awójídé@OgbeniDipo, a UK-based Nigerian lecturer, tweeted:

"Liz Truss resigns as PM after 44 days. The UK is lucky because the country can engage in economic and politics experiments and withdraw from such if it ends in chaos.

"Nigeria isn’t so lucky. We have to wait for 4 years, or 8. Elections have consequences. Vote competent leaders."

Arinze Odira, @CaptainArinze, tweeted:

"Liz Truss resigns. She didn't even last till November. No room for incompetence. No reward for failure. Deliver or get out of the way.

"I raise my dear country, Nigeria, onto you, oh Lord. God when? When are we going to get to this point in our political landscape?"

'Demola Olarewaju, @DemolaRewaju, the Special Assistant, Digital Media Strategy to the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, said:

"Certain problems look easy to solve from outside until you get in and become overwhelmed - the example from Liz Truss is another reminder to Nigerians about 2023.

"Atiku Abubakar as a former VP who has seen the problems first hand is the most competent to Preside over Nigeria."

Mariagorretti Agbakwusim commented on Facebook:

"So, after just 45 days as UK's PM, Liz Truss resigns and would only remain as PM until a successor has been chosen. They have been pushing for her resignation since last week because her party members believe her approach to tackling economical issues are nonproductive. Her party members o, not even the opposition party.

"But in a certain country in West Africa, aka Giant of Africa, some people are vigorously campaigning for men that they know have nothing, absolutely nothing to offer. In a sane country, Buhari will not survive 1 year as president, but we have endured him for almost 8 years now, and some youths, the so called leaders of tomorrow are still here, actively campaigning for Tinubu and Atiku."

Who could replace Liz Truss? - Rishi Sunak

A new YouGov poll on Tuesday, October 18, found Rishi Sunak has the best ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss -- albeit still with an overall net favourability rating of -18.

But he is also now viewed as a divisive figure.

Many party members, who get the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting ex-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Source: Legit.ng