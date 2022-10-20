The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, on Thursday, October 20, announced her resignation

Truss said she resigned because she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected by the Conservative Party

With her resignation after spending 45 days in office, Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the UK

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Downing Street, United Kingdom (UK) - Liz Truss has resigned from her position as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom just a month and a half after taking office.

Truss announced her resignation in a statement outside Downing Street on Thursday, October 20.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, with her husband Hugh O'Leary stood to the side, delivers her resignation speech at Downing Street on October 20, 2022 in London, England. Photo credit: Rob Pinney

Source: Getty Images

Why did Liz Truss resign as British Prime Minister?

Announcing her resignation as the UK prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Truss said she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to BBC, her departure after 45 days in the office makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history.

When will new British Prime Minister be elected?

Truss said she had notified the King that she was resigning, adding that a Conservative leadership election would be completed within the next week.

"I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen," she said

Legit.ng gathers that Truss's administration has been in turmoil since her budget in September, which rocked markets.

The budget was later scrapped by her new chancellor.

The resignation of her home secretary on Wednesday, October 19, and a chaotic vote in the Commons sealed her fate.

Liz Truss's full statement announcing her resignation

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.

"I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

"I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

"This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you"

Who could replace Liz Truss? - Rishi Sunak

A new YouGov poll on Tuesday, October 18, found Rishi Sunak has the best ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss -- albeit still with an overall net favourability rating of -18.

But he is also now viewed as a divisive figure.

Many party members, who get the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting ex-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Source: Legit.ng