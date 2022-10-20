Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has taken to social media just like many to relive the events of October 20, 2020

The EndSARS movement that shook the country happened on that day, and lives were reportedly lost

On his Instagram page, Alexx affirmed that Nigerians will never forget the day and called the government to action

Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was part of the many celebrities who lent their voices to the EndSARS movement in October 2020.

Nigerians passionately protested for an end to be brought to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Alexx Ekubo says Nigerians won't forget October 20, 2020 Photo credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Two years after, Alexx Ekubo's stand has not changed and following the reported loss of lives, he affirmed that Nigerians will never forget.

The actor further called on the Nigerian government to rename the Lekki Toll Plaza where the iconic protest took place, and make sure it remains toll-free forever.

He also added a photo he took with his friends IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual at the protest grounds.

"Dear Nigerian Government, we will NEVER forget this day. 20 - 10 - 20 We will return the favour. The Labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain. ✊ I still maintain, Lekki Toll plaza should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way & remain toll free forever. We paid in full with our blood. Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta "

See the post below:

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's post

ima_lovetouch:

"I wept like a child that day,I was traumatized for weeks,for days I took sleeping pills before I could sleep.Wo It's well "

mr._olamilekan:

"Not all will do this today because they’re already in one party campaign or the other ‍♂️"

kells_entertainment:

"And yet till today the same government haven't given it citizens the truth behind who ordered the shooting and till now no justice served...lol 9ja na scam I beg joor."

ifedinho9:

"Yet some Nigerians are still clamoring for this same government to remain in power."

ugobestonuoha:

"Remain toll free blc we paid with our blood."

