Labour Party presidential candidate has continued with his quest to make sure his road to Aso Rock come 2023 is smooth and clear

In the buildup of the forthcoming polls, the former governor of Anambra state paid a visit to Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom

Confirming the development on his Twitter page, Obi noted he visited Ortom to sympathise with him over the negative impact of floods in Benue which has led to the loss of lives and properties

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, October 19, paid a visit to the Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

He shared pictures from his visit on his Twitter handle.

Peter Obi visits Governor Samuel Ortom in Benue state on Wednesday, October 19. Photo credit: @PeterObi

He captioned the photos,

“I called on HE #GovSamuelOrtom to commiserate with him on the ravages of the floods in Benue State resulting in high loss of lives, property and farmlands and massive displacement.

“I informed him of my intent to visit some of the affected areas and discussed how we as presidential candidates can assist affected states. I recalled that in 2012, Benue, Anambra and others were similarly affected and the FGN and Nigerians rallied in support of flood victims, especially the IDPs. -PO.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter page of Peter Obi and reacted to the development.

@ayoola_adeniyi3 tweeted:

"Well done sir and I can see you’re building bridges and also doing the needful as incoming. Thank you ."

@barrrken tweeted:

"Ngolo Kante ."

@OJsig tweeted:

"Thank you Peter!

@Johnville500 tweeted:

"Thank you, Mr President."

@emmanuelibeh1 tweeted:

"If Peter Obi was my boss, I would have sacked myself by now.

"I couldn't have been able to keep up with his work rate and energy. He was in Abuja this morning and he is already heading to Benue.

"May God bless Sir!

@carly0519 tweeted:

"Thank you for your concern we'll be excited to welcome you ☺️ ."

@iam_wilsons tweeted:

"HE Peter Obi is the best man to move Nigeria forward."

