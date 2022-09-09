The death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth at 96 on Thursday, September 8, shook the world to its core

Following her death, mixed reactions have taken over social media, with many people reminiscing over her impactful life

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi, known for her deep and insightful songs, reacted to the Queen's death by dedicating a song to her

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, passed away on September 8, and the world has reacted with mixed feelings.

The majority took to social media to reminisce over the late monarch's life and how long she gracefully held down the throne.

Tope Alabi mourns British monarch Queen Elizabeth's death Photo credit: @theroyalfamily/@topealabi

Source: UGC

Nigerians did not hold back from expressing their feelings over the news, and popular gospel singer Tope Alabi also reacted to the loss.

The singer shared a video of a collection of several photos of the Queen from her youthful days when she ascended the throne to her old age.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She embedded the post with a mournful song that expressed how deeply sad she is that the late monarch is no more.

"REST IN PEACE THE QUEEN."

See the post below:

Portable mourns Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British and Commonwealth history, died on Thursday, September 8. The news shook the world, and social media has been filled with different reactions to her death.

As expected, several celebrities around the globe took to social media to react to the news, and Nigerian singer Portable was not left behind.

Portable, who now sports a new blonde look, took to his page to share a video of how he lamented at the sad announcement.

In a funny fashion, Portable sang a dirge-like song as he highlighted the life of the late queen and, in the same breath, reiterated how it is now her son Charlie's turn to shine.

Naira Marley mourns Queen Elizabeth's death with tattoo

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, joined many other people all over the world to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Naira, who was based in the UK before moving to Nigeria, took to his social media page to mourn the Queen after her 70-year reign.

On his official Instagram page, the Soapy crooner posted a video of a tattoo of the queen’s face on someone’s hand. He did not state whether the hand belonged to him or someone else.

Source: Legit.ng