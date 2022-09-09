It seems not everyone is impressed with the glowing tributes to the Queen Elizabeth after her passing

A former England footballer Trevor Sinclair says black and brown people should not mourn Queen Elizabeth's passing

Sinclair went on to say the late Queen allowed racism to thrive during her reign as British longest serving monarch

Twitter - Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has received huge backlash on social media after claiming that 'black and brown' people should not mourn Queen Elizabeth's passing as she allowed racism to 'thrive' during her reign.

Sporting stars from across the globe paying tribute to the Queen after her death was announced.

Trevor Sinclair, 49, played for English giants, Manchester City at some point in his career. Photo credit: @ManCity

Source: Twitter

Daily Mail reports that Sinclair, however, took a different stance and hit out at the British monarchy on Twitter.

He wrote:

“Racism was outlawed in England in the 60's & it's been allowed to thrive so why should black and brown mourn!!”

The former footballer has since deactivated his Twitter account.

Talk sports react to Sinclair's comments on Queen Elizabeth

Issuing a statement on the tweet, talkSport, a media firm where Sinclair is a pundit, noted:

“We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account.

“talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

Furious football fans also didn’t hold back as they blasted Trevor for his comments.

Sinclair, 49, is an English football coach, professional footballer and pundit.

As a player, he was winger who notably played in the Premier League for Queens Park Rangers, West Ham United and Manchester City. He also played in the Football League for Blackpool and Cardiff City where he retired in 2008.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth

Legit.ng had earlier reported that four days after Elizabeth’s death, there will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Elizabeth will lie in state for four days, then be buried nine days after she passes. Two thousand invited guests, largely heads of state, will attend in person.

The funeral will be broadcast globally. Elizabeth is expected to then be buried next to her late husband, Prince Philip, and her father, King George VI.

Bank of England says banknotes featuring Queen's image remain legal tender

Meanwhile, the Bank of England says current banknotes featuring the image of The Queen will continue to be legal tender in the United Kingdom for now.

A further announcement regarding existing banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed according to the bank.

Money and stamps are two of the day-to-day items which carry Queen Elizabeth II's face, and both of them will be replaced due to her death.

