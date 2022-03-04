Russia announced Friday it is blocking Facebook in the country, according to its communications regulator.

On March 4, 2022, a decision was made to block access to the Facebook network (owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.) in the Russian Federation.

Since October 2020, 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook have been recorded. In recent days, the social network has restricted access to accounts: the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency, Sputnik, Russia Today, the Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru information resources

200 Nigerians apply to join Ukrainian Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some Nigerians in a voluntary attempt indicated their interest to join the Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia.

It was reported that no fewer than 200 persons were said to have made their intentions known. A source, who does not want his name on print was quoted to have said:

"About 200 Nigerians have applied to go and fight for Ukraine in the struggle against Russian invasion and the number is increasing."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Russian Invasion: Nigerian Volunteer Fighters Besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja

Reacting to the development, the second secretary of the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

It was gathered that the men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

It was learnt that about 115 young Nigerian men had put down their names.

Russia-Ukraine War: Soyinka, 167 other Nobel Laureates condemn further attacks

One hundred and sixty-eight Nobel Laureates including Nigeria’s Prof. Wole Soyinka, have called for an immediate halt of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Nobel Laureates, in an open letter, voiced their support for the Ukra.inian people and the free and independent state of Ukraine as it faced Russian aggression

According to them, there is always a peaceful way to resolve disputes, saying that the Russian invasion blatantly violated the United Nations Charter, which says, 'All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.'

The Nobel Laureates said the Russian invasion would stain the international reputation of the Russian state for decades to come and that it would pose barriers to its economy and inflict hardships on its population

Source: Legit.ng