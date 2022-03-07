A truck carrying ecclesiastical supplies was driven through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin

Eyewitnesses described seeing a man reverse the truck through the gates on Orwell road at around 1.30 pm

Witnesses said he then got out of the truck and distributed photos, alleged to be of victims of the conflict in Ukraine

Dublin - A man has been arrested after a large lorry crashed through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

Irish police said the lorry hit the gates of the embassy on Orwell road in south Dublin at about 1.30 pm on Monday, March 7.

Policemen on standby after the lorry crashed through the gates of Russian embassy in Dublin. Photo credit: @nexta_tv



Sky News reports that the road has been closed while police investigate.

Video footage shared on social media shows a lorry reversing towards a set of black gates before crashing straight through as people can be heard laughing and cheering.

The UK Independent reports that the truck appears to belong to a church supplies company, according to images shared online.

A police spokesman said an incident of criminal damage at the property was being investigated.

The arrested man has been taken to Rathfarnham garda station.

The embassy has been the scene of protests in recent days, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Irish Times newspaper reports that the Russian embassy in Ireland says it appreciates the cooperation of Irish authorities after the truck was driven through its embassy gates.

The embassy had initially accused the government of violating international law for allowing the incident to happen and claimed members of the Garda “stood idle” as the incident happened.

In a follow-up statement, however, the embassy said:

“We would like to inform that additional measures have been undertaken by the Garda to ensure the safety and security of the embassy and its personnel. The embassy appreciates cooperation by the Irish authorities in this matter.”

Russian invasion: Putin’s govt releases L]list of ‘unfriendly’ countries

Meanwhile, Russia on Monday, March 7 published an official list of foreign countries it considers to be "unfriendly."

Business dealings in Russia involving these countries will now require special government authorization, Russia said, in a response to crippling sanctions imposed by Western nations over the invasion.

The countries and territories considered "unfriendly" by the Russian government include Australia, Albania, Andorra, the United Kingdom, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Taiwan, among others.

