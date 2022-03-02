The war in Ukraine entered a new phase Friday, March 3, when Russian troops seized Europe's largest nuclear power plant after a fire in a nearby training building was extinguished

Interestingly, a Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling on Russian military officers to go after Putin and arrest him

Meanwhile, Konanykhin, 55, is a wealthy entrepreneur who served on a Russian delegation to the US in 1992 under its then-President Boris Yeltsin

Independent. ie reports that the California-based businessman Alex Konanykhin triggered headlines and no small controversy when he offered the money on social media, along with a picture of Mr Putin and a caption that read: “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Unity Day, on November 4, 2021. Photo credit: MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The bounty

He added:

“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”

According to Mr. Konanykhin said he had not intended his words to encourage someone to go and kill Mr Putin. Rather, he insisted, he wanted the Russian leader to go on trial, Daily Mail also reported.

He said:

“I’d like to make it explicitly clear that my offer is for an officer, who in fulfilling his constitutional duties, can arrest him for war crimes committed under international laws."

“As much as millions of people, including me, would celebrate the news of his death, I’m not offering any bounty for his assassination. That would be illegal.”

His reasons

Mr Konanykhin said Mr Putin might have assumed the west was not going to stand up to him so forcefully, given what he said was a track record of permitting the Russian leader to get away with things.

