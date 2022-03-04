Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, has accused Russia of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during its invasion of the country.

“Russia has resorted to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Russia does not even try to hide them,” Kyslytsya said.

“Residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages across the country are being ruined by Russian bombs, shells and missiles. Peaceful civilians are being killed, critical infrastructure totally damaged.”

200 Nigerians apply to join Ukrainian Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some Nigerians in a voluntary attempt indicated their interest to join the Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia.

It was reported that no fewer than 200 persons were said to have made their intentions known. A source, who does not want his name on print was quoted to have said:

"About 200 Nigerians have applied to go and fight for Ukraine in the struggle against Russian invasion and the number is increasing."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Russian Invasion: Nigerian Volunteer Fighters Besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja

Reacting to the development, the second secretary of the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

It was gathered that the men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

It was learnt that about 115 young Nigerian men had put down their names.

Russia-Ukraine War: Soyinka, 167 other Nobel Laureates condemn further attacks

One hundred and sixty-eight Nobel Laureates including Nigeria’s Prof. Wole Soyinka, have called for an immediate halt of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Nobel Laureates, in an open letter, voiced their support for the Ukra.inian people and the free and independent state of Ukraine as it faced Russian aggression

According to them, there is always a peaceful way to resolve disputes, saying that the Russian invasion blatantly violated the United Nations Charter, which says, 'All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.'

The Nobel Laureates said the Russian invasion would stain the international reputation of the Russian state for decades to come and that it would pose barriers to its economy and inflict hardships on its population

Source: Legit.ng