Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced action against 67 recruitment offices after Q3 2026 inspections

The violations included breaches of recruitment regulations, delayed refunds to beneficiaries, and failure to resolve complaints

The ministry urged all users to conduct hiring through the Musaned platform and report violations via a dedicated hotline

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has suspended 66 recruitment offices and revoked the licence of one more after inspections during the third quarter of 2026 uncovered widespread violations across the sector.

The ministry announced the enforcement action on November 4, 2026, saying 67 offices in total faced legal consequences.

Saudi Arabia takes action against 67 recruitment agencies hiring domestic and foreign workers. Photo credit: Bastien Ohier, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The 66 suspensions took effect immediately, while the single licence revocation applied to an office that failed to fix its violations within the time the ministry had set.

Saudi Arabia: What the violations covered

According to the ministry's statement, the offences fell into three main categories: breaking the rules that govern how recruitment activities and labour services must be carried out, holding back refund payments owed to clients, and ignoring complaints filed by those clients.

The ministry said its oversight teams conduct regular checks on recruitment offices and companies and will keep applying legal penalties to any that break the rules.

Saudi Arabia: How to report violations

Alongside the enforcement update, the ministry pointed the public to the Musaned platform as the safest way to hire domestic workers. The platform lets users sign contracts electronically with accredited recruitment offices, check application progress, and rate the services they receive.

Anyone who encounters a violation can report it through the unified number 920002866 or through the Musaned app, which is available on smartphones.

The ministry said these efforts are part of a broader drive to bring stronger governance and transparency to Saudi Arabia's labour market, protect the rights of everyone involved in employment contracts, and build a more reliable recruitment environment.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia expanded its eVisa access to citizens of four new countries.

Saudi Arabia's salary for foreign health assistants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia released the full salary scale for foreign health assistants.

The figures are drawn from the Saudi government's regulations on the employment of non-Saudi nationals in public positions, which set out the payroll conditions applicable to health workers from abroad.

The rules apply to positions filled on a contract basis and cover basic salary, experience bonuses, and the maximum pay a worker can reach in each role.

Source: Legit.ng