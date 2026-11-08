South Korea's Ministry of Justice revealed new immigration guidelines on November 6, 2026, covering foreign children in paternity suits

Children without citizenship and their custodial parents will now be eligible for a G-1 humanitarian visa during court proceedings

The Ministry of Justice listed specific work conditions attached to the new temporary work permits available to qualifying guardians

South Korea's Ministry of Justice announced on Friday, November 6, 2026, that foreign children seeking paternal recognition through the courts, along with their custodial parents, will now be granted long-term humanitarian stay rights and access to work permits while their cases are ongoing.

Under the updated rules, affected children and their guardians will qualify for a G-1 visa, a humanitarian long-term status issued in six-month increments for the duration of active litigation.

South Korea unveils new immigration rules for foreign children and their caregivers. Photo credit: The Asahi Shimbun

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Acting Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo said the policy change was driven by a duty of care to families caught in prolonged legal battles.

"The measures are designed to fulfil the state's minimum humanitarian obligation by preventing hardship for children of Korean lineage and their guardians during trial proceedings," Lee said.

South Korea: Why the old system failed foreign families

Previously, foreign parents who entered South Korea on short-term C-3 tourist visas to file paternity suits could only stay for a maximum of 90 days, while standard court proceedings commonly run for a year or more.

Even in cases where courts extended visas on humanitarian grounds, those extensions came with a ban on paid employment, leaving many parents unable to support themselves financially. The result was a stark choice: remain in the country without income, or leave and forfeit the legal fight for their child's rights.

Paternity lawsuits, known in Korean as "inji cheonggu sosong," are often the only route through which children born outside marriage can legally establish a biological link to a Korean father.

Under Korean nationality law, proving paternal ties is a requirement for a child to obtain Korean citizenship, claim child support, or qualify for inheritance.

South Korea: Work conditions under the new policy

To qualify, applicants must show proof that litigation is active and provide initial evidence suggesting a biological relationship, such as photographs, correspondence, or DNA screening records.

Once granted G-1-3 status, guardians may apply for work permits through immigration offices, with cases then referred to the ministry's Advisory Council on Foreigners' Human Rights and Interests.

The Korea Times reported that approved applicants will be subject to the following work conditions:

1. Work is permitted only in designated nonprofessional sectors, such as manual labour.

2. Employment in adult entertainment venues is strictly prohibited.

3. Work at gam'bling establishments is not allowed.

4. Adult-oriented venues of any kind remain off-limits.

Immigration experts and civil rights groups had long called for exactly this kind of reform, arguing that children awaiting judicial recognition should not be disadvantaged because of their parents' marital status or unresolved legal standing.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that South Korea plans to waive proof-of-funds rules for international students.

South Korea reduces visa slots for certain foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea reduced the visa slots for two categories of foreigners.

The country's Ministry of Justice unveiled the overhaul on August 24, 2026, following a comprehensive evaluation of the existing scheme.

The total number of visa participants will drop from 6,790 to approximately 3,000, while each metropolitan-level local government will see its individual allocation reduced from a range of 60 to 1,000 people down to just 50 to 200.

Source: Legit.ng