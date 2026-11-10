Brazil issued Interministerial Decree 67, amending an earlier decree that covered visas for Haitian nationals

The decree covers Haitian nationals and stateless persons who already have family ties in Brazil and are seeking family reunification

The change shifts the visa application process to electronic means, simplifying how eligible applicants can reunite with their families

Brazil updated the visa process for Haitian nationals and stateless persons with family connections in the country, making it easier for them to reunite with their loved ones through a new electronic application route.

Interministerial Decree MJSP/MRE No. 67, signed on July 30, 2026 by Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, amends an earlier regulation that had been in place since August 2025.

Brazil simplifies visa process for Haitan nationals. Photo credit: Politico.

Source: UGC

The original framework, Interministerial Decree No. 55 of August 12, 2025, already provided for the granting of visas to this group, but the latest decree updates the method through which those visas are issued.

What Decree 67 Changes for Haitian Nationals

Under the amended decree, visas for Haitian nationals and stateless persons with family ties in Brazil are now granted through electronic means.

The purpose remains family reunification, meaning those eligible are individuals who have relatives already living in the country and are seeking to join them.

The shift to electronic processing is a practical change that removes barriers typically associated with in-person applications, such as travel to consulates or embassies, lengthy queuing, and paperwork submissions.

By moving the process online, Brazil is streamlining access for a category of applicants whose connection to the country is already established through family.

Family Reunification at the Centre of the Policy

The focus of Decree 67 is narrowly defined: it applies only to those pursuing family reunification, not to new humanitarian pathways or other immigration categories.

For Haitian nationals and qualifying stateless persons who have been separated from family members residing in Brazil, this update to the existing framework means the administrative steps to begin their application are now more accessible.

The decree was published on the official Brazilian government portal under the Ministry of Justice and Public Security's immigration regulations for 2026.

Brazil publishes guidance on visitor visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its official list of countries whose citizens do not require a visitor visa to enter the country.

The updated guidance covers over 100 nations globally, with only a handful of African countries making the cut, including Namibia and Tunisia.

Source: Legit.ng