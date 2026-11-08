Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced a major crackdown on illegal residents between October 29 and November 4, 2026

Over 11,500 people were arrested for violating residency, border security, and labour laws during joint security inspections

Saudi authorities warned that anyone who shelters or transports illegal residents faces up to 15 years in prison and a SR1 million fine

Saudi Arabia deported 9,589 illegal residents in a single week following a nationwide crackdown on immigration violations, the country's Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The joint inspections, carried out by security forces alongside relevant government agencies between October 29 and November 4, led to the arrest of 11,587 people in total.

Saudi Arabia reports mass arrests and deportations of foreign residents in one week. Photo credit: Bastian Ohier

Source: Getty Images

Of those arrested, 6,043 had violated the Residency Law, 3,191 had breached the Border Security Law, and 2,353 had broken the Labour Law, according to the ministry's announcement.

Saudi Arabia: Border crossings and deportations

Among those caught during the operation, 1,678 were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally across the border, while 18 others were caught trying to leave the country through unauthorised means.

Beyond those deported, 23,193 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, and a further 9,139 were directed to complete their travel reservations.

As of the announcement, 41,106 expatriates, comprising 38,813 men and 2,293 women, remained in the process of having legal measures enforced against them.

Saudi Arabia: Warning to those who aid violators

Saudi Gazette reported that the ministry also arrested 29 individuals found to have provided transportation, shelter, or employment to people in violation of immigration laws.

Authorities used the announcement to issue a firm warning to anyone considering helping undocumented migrants. Any person who facilitates illegal entry into the Kingdom, transports violators within its borders, or provides them with shelter or any form of assistance faces a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to SR1 million.

Vehicles used for transportation and properties used as shelter are also subject to confiscation under the law.

The Ministry of Interior urged members of the public to report suspected violations by calling 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in all other parts of the Kingdom.

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia suspended 66 agencies hiring domestic and foreign workers.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia named an official platform for verifying hiring agencies for workers.

Saudi Arabia's hotline for reporting recruitment agencies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia released a hotline for reporting the violations committed by recruitment agencies.

The findings were published on November 4, 2026, as part of its routine monitoring of the recruitment sector.

Among the offices penalised, 66 had their activities immediately suspended, while one had its licence revoked after failing to correct the violations within the required timeframe.

Source: Legit.ng