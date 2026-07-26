An old video of Fuji singer KWAM 1 sharing tips on how he lives a stress-free life has surfaced online

The musician openly shared what he leaves behind when he is done in a relationship with a woman

KWAM 1's old post re-emerged online following his response to a woman who claimed he is the father of her daughter

Veteran Fuji music legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has continued to make headlines following his response to a woman who claimed he is the biological father of her daughter.

Following his response, some netizens dug up an old video of KWAM 1 openly boasting about his affairs.

KWAM 1 shares what he leaves behind after he is done in a relationship. Credit: kwam1

Source: Instagram

The musician in the old video claimed he leaves his clothes and shoes as souvenirs behind in the homes of the women he was no longer in a relationship with for them and the children to remember him by.

"Whenever I am done with a woman l normally leave my clothes and shoes in her house most especially if she has got children for me. I normally use it as a souvenirs for remembrance; these are some of the street credibility I learnt earlier and it has helped me so far in life," he said.

According to the singer, it was a secret to his successful life as he has nothing to think about.

The old video of KWAM 1 boasting about his affairs is below:

Reactions trail KWAM 1's old video

The post has garnered reactions with netizens condemning the remark on Twitter, now known as X. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

omotoyosiwrites commented:

"Lessons for ladies: As you open your net, always bear in mind that you will suffer the consequences of your action if the man refuse to take responsibilities."

TheBarigaboy commented:

"For ladies throwing themselves at celebrities, I hope they can see one of their grand patrons."

MrWhalez reacted:

"And the people there are laughing, he must really be making sense to them...smh."

Reactions trail KWAM 1's revelation about breakups in old video. Credit: kwam1

Source: Instagram

K1 sings at wedding after losing mum

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians. Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money.

While others tried to defend him that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng