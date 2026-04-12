United States Vice President JD Vance has said that the American delegation could not reach an agreement with Iran after having 24 hours of marathon negotiations with the Islamic Republic.

The vice president, in a short press conference, said that the Middle East nation had chosen to reject the conditions of the United States.

Recalled that the US and Israel, on Saturday, February 28, launched a military operation against Iran, assassinating the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, along with several civilians, including 168 children.

Since then, there have been bombings and killings in Iran by Israel and America. On the other hand, Iran has been attacking Israel and US allies in the Gulf Region, including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and several others.

You can watch the video of the US VP on X here:

Source: Legit.ng