Anthony Joshua survived first-round knockdowns in his tune-up fight before securing a victory over Kristian Prenga

Joshua opened up about the frightening moments in the ring, saying he took away a valuable lesson from the experience

The British heavyweight also remembered late friends after the win and signalled what comes next in his career

Anthony Joshua has reflected on the adversity he overcame during his victory over Kristian Prenga on Saturday, July 26, after surviving an early scare to secure an impressive comeback win.

The two-time heavyweight world champion was floored in the opening round but recovered to stop Prenga, showing the resilience that has defined much of his career.

Britain's boxer Anthony Joshua celebrates winning against Albania's boxer Kristian Prenga in their heavyweight boxing fight at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah. Photo by AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua pays emotional tribute

Following the fight, Joshua shifted the focus away from boxing to pay tribute to two close friends he has lost, revealing that they inspired him to keep fighting through difficult moments.

According to Sky Sports, the 35-year-old also spoke about the recent car accident he was involved in before stepping into the ring. Holding back his emotions, Joshua said:

"It's more than punch power. That was spirit, that was Latz, that was Sina, that was the families. It hurts to even talk about it.

"It has been tough. It's my brothers. I don't want to talk about it."

Joshua's comments highlighted the personal challenges he has faced outside the ring while preparing for his latest bout.

Tyson Fury showdown edges closer

The victory over Prenga is expected to pave the way for a long-awaited all-British heavyweight clash against Tyson Fury.

Negotiations for the blockbuster contest have gathered momentum in recent months, with Joshua's comeback win strengthening expectations that the fight could finally happen, per Yahoo Sports.

Speaking after defeating Prenga, Joshua promised fans they would soon have something special to look forward to. He said:

"All jokes aside, I respect everything he has done and achieved, but we are here now. I hope the fans will be in for a lovely treat.

"I've learnt I can't be stopped. I won't be stopped and I won't be denied. We're here and we're coming. Trust me."

The win marks another significant step in Joshua's attempt to return to the summit of heavyweight boxing after rebuilding his career following previous setbacks.

AJ announces first fight after car accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Anthony Joshua's triumphant return to the boxing ring following the tragic loss of two close friends in a car accident in Nigeria.

As AJ prepares to face Kristian Prenga on July 25, he reflects on a deeply emotional journey, marking a significant step in his comeback for what fans hope will lead to a long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury.

Source: Legit.ng