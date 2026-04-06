Iran has rejected a US ceasefire proposal, demanding a definitive end to the war and lifting of sanctions

Donald Trump has called a separate 45-day truce plan a “very significant step,” though no agreement is signed

Israel has struck Iran’s South Pars petrochemical plant, escalating tensions with attacks on key infrastructure and IRGC leaders

Iran has rejected a United States proposal for a ceasefire, insisting instead on a “definitive” end to the war, according to state media.

Tehran outlined several demands, including:

Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal and demands sanctions lifted. Photo credit: Iranian Presidency/Anadolu/Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

An end to hostilities across the region

A protocol to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz

The lifting of sanctions

According to BBC, these conditions highlight Iran’s stance that temporary truces are insufficient without broader guarantees.

Trump’s response to truce proposal

Meanwhile, Donald Trump described a separate 45-day truce proposal as a “very significant step.” However, the White House confirmed that Trump has not signed off on any ceasefire plan.

Speaking at an Easter event, Trump remarked that the Iranian people “want to hear bombs because they want to be free.” When asked if his deadline of Tuesday, April 7, 8 p.m. ET still stood, he replied, “Yeah.”

Israel strikes South Pars petrochemical plant, escalating regional conflict. Photo credit: Iranian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Israel strikes South Pars petrochemical plant

Israel announced it had attacked Iran’s South Pars petrochemical plant in Asaluyeh, a facility responsible for about half of Iran’s petrochemical production. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the strike targeted “the largest petrochemical facility in Iran.”

The South Pars gas field, shared with Qatar, is the world’s largest and lies beneath the Persian Gulf. Iranian media blamed both the US and Israel for the attack.

Escalation across the region

The conflict, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has escalated sharply. Israel and the US carried out fresh attacks, killing more than 25 people. Iran retaliated with missile fire on Israel and Gulf Arab states. Among those killed was Maj.-Gen.

Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Israel also confirmed the killing of Asghar Bakeri, leader of the IRGC’s Quds Force undercover unit, accused of planning attacks on Israeli and US targets.

BBC correspondent Lyse Doucet reported that “frantic, last ditch diplomacy is accelerating,” though insiders stressed that a ceasefire must come first. The situation remains fluid, with both military escalation and diplomatic manoeuvring unfolding simultaneously.

Trump considers 'winding down' Iran war

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump has said he is considering "winding down" the Iran war because the United States (US) is "getting very close" to meeting its military objectives. As reported by the BBC on Saturday, March 21, Trump stated this on Friday, March 20, via social media.

The 79-year-old American leader posted on Truth Social: "We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran."

Trump has previously indicated the war was almost over, only for it to escalate. In public remarks in Florida the same day, he said the Iran war would be over "pretty quickly". However, sources told CBS on Friday, March 20, that Pentagon officials have made detailed preparations to deploy ground forces into Iran.

Source: Legit.ng