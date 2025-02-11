President Trump has threatened to cancel the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas if all hostages in Gaza are not released by Saturday, February 15

Hamas announced a postponement of the next hostage-prisoner swap, accusing Israel of continued aggression and delaying essential supplies

The potential resumption of conflict has raised international concerns, with families of hostages and global leaders urging both sides to abide by the ceasefire agreement

Washington, D.C., USA – President Trump has threatened to cancel the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas if the militant group does not release all remaining hostages in Gaza by midday on February 15.

While acknowledging that the decision ultimately lies with Israel, Trump issued a defiant response to reporters at the White House on Monday, stating, “As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 noon, I think it’s an appropriate time, I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out.”

Hamas postpones hostage release

Late on February 10, Hamas announced an indefinite postponement of the next hostage-prisoner swap, accusing Israel of continuing to shoot at Palestinians, preventing them from moving back to the northern part of the Strip, and delaying medical supplies and shelters.

The exchange scheduled for Saturday was set to see three more hostages freed, but Trump responded by demanding the release of all 76 remaining captives, 44 of whom are believed to be alive.

Concerns over renewed conflict

The potential resumption of hostilities, which has already claimed more than 48,000 Gazan lives, has alarmed international observers, Palestinians in the enclave, and the families of the hostages.

António Guterres, the United Nations general secretary, urged both sides to abide by the ceasefire agreement and resume serious negotiations, emphasizing the need to avoid renewed conflict.

Trump's controversial statements

Confidence in the ceasefire has been shaken by Trump’s repeated assertions that he intends to permanently remove Palestinians from Gaza to develop the area as a real estate opportunity.

His suggestion to build "beautiful, safe communities" has drawn widespread criticism, with many governments and experts highlighting that forcibly removing people is considered ethnic cleansing under international law.

Increased tensions and security measures

In response to Hamas’ announcement, Israel has ramped up its security measures. Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for any possible scenario in Gaza, calling Hamas’ statement a “complete violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Trump’s implied threat has garnered support from far-right nationalist lawmakers, while many hostages’ families have pleaded for the ceasefire to remain intact.

Families' desperate pleas

Idit Ohel, the mother of Alon Ohel, who was abducted during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror attack, appealed to Trump to ensure the ceasefire deal continues.

At an event marking her captive son’s 24th birthday, she received the first “proof of life” since he was taken. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to acting with determination until all abductees, both living and dead, are returned.

Palestine President reacts to Trump's Gaza remarks

Legit.ng reported that Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas "strongly rejected" on February 5 a proposal from US president Donald Trump to "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released by Abbas’s office, the Palestinian leadership firmly opposed any calls to seize the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians from their homeland.

