Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas rejected US president Donald Trump's proposal to "take over" the Gaza Strip, emphasising that Palestinian rights are non-negotiable

Abbas stated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of Palestine and opposed the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland

The Palestine Liberation Organization also condemned the suggestion, stressing that they reject all calls for Palestinian displacement

Ramallah, Palestine – Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas "strongly rejected" on February 5 a proposal from US president Donald Trump to "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released by Abbas’s office, the Palestinian leadership firmly opposed any calls to seize the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians from their homeland.

After President Trump Announces His Plan to Take Over Gaza, Palestine President Breaks Silence

Source: Getty Images

The statement emphasised that "legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable."

Gaza strip's integral status

The statement, read on Palestinian public television by Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina, reiterated that the Gaza Strip "is an integral part of the State of Palestine."

Abbas's rejection of Trump's proposal was also echoed by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), an alliance of factions led by Abbas.

The PLO condemned the suggestion to relocate Gazans to Egypt or Jordan and reiterated its stance against the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

Strong opposition from Palestinian leadership

PLO secretary general, Hussein al-Sheikh, further condemned the proposal, rejecting "all calls for the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland."

The Palestinian leadership's united front against Trump's plan highlights the ongoing tensions and complexities surrounding the status of the Gaza Strip and the broader Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Gaza strip

The Gaza Strip is a small, densely populated region located along the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It borders Egypt to the southwest and Israel to the east and north.

Covering an area of approximately 365 square kilometers, it is home to about two million people, predominantly Palestinians. The Gaza Strip has been a focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades.

Trump: U.S will take over Gaza strip

Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump said the United States of America (USA) will "take over the Gaza Strip," level it, and rebuild the area.

Legit.ng recalls that an armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups has been taking place in the Gaza Strip and Israel since October 7, 2023.

In a significant twist of event, both countries agreed to end the war and release hostages captured by Hamas-led militants during their 2023 attack on Israel, in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng