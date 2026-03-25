Iran has dismissed an American plan to pause the war in the Middle East and launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries

Tehran has its own conditions for a ceasefire, state-owned Press TV added, citing an unnamed senior security official

Iran wants guarantees that the US and Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel would not resume their attacks, alongside reparations for war damages and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Tehran, Iran - Iran has rejected a United States (US) proposal to end the war and set out conditions for any ceasefire, Press TV reported, citing a senior official.

As reported on Wednesday, March 25, by The Independent, Iran called for war reparations and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Mojtaba Khamenei-led Iran rejects Donald Trump's US ceasefire proposal, insisting on reparations and control over the Strait of Hormuz before any peace deal. Photo credit: @ishaqsamaila5, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Iran sets terms, rejects US

The BBC also noted Iran's stance.

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official said, adding: “No negotiations will be held prior to that.”

“Iran’s defensive operations will continue until its conditions are met,” the official said, describing the US proposal as “excessive.”

The official outlined demands, including a halt to attacks and assassinations, guarantees against future conflict, payment of war damages, an end to fighting across all fronts involving allied groups, and recognition of Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

The comments come after a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Pakistan had delivered a US proposal to Tehran and that Turkey or Pakistan could be considered as venues for possible talks.

Trump 'pauses' Iran strikes

Legit.ng recalls that on Monday, March 23, US President Donald Trump said America and Iran have held talks on the "complete and total resolution of hostilities" in Israel and the Middle East.

Trump said as a result of the talks, he has postponed threatened strikes on Iranian power plants.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

"I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST."

President Donald Trump says the US is “getting very close” to achieving its goals in Iran and is considering winding down military operations. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

The American leader added on X:

"BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN-DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS."

Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:

'Iran gave US very big present'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump said that Iran gave him a “very big present” related to the Strait of Hormuz, boosting his confidence that he was talking to the right people in Tehran to end the war.

The cryptic announcement came a day after Trump unexpectedly postponed threatened attacks on Iran’s power plants and said Washington was in negotiations with unspecified figures in Iran.

Source: Legit.ng