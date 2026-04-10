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Iran Kicks as Israel Continues Bombing As Ceasefire Becomes Fragile
Asia

Iran Kicks as Israel Continues Bombing As Ceasefire Becomes Fragile

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Iran has condemned Israel's ongoing bombing of Lebanon despite the US president's ceasefire announcement earlier
  • Israeli officials have clarified that the ceasefire announcement did not apply to Lebanon, amidst tension with Iran
  • Mixed global reactions have emerged as criticism of the US foreign policy and calls for peace intensify in the global world

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Iran has kicked against the continued bombing of Lebanon by Israel, adding that the recent ceasefire between it and the United States amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump of the United States and Iran earlier announced the ceasefire, but the bombing has not stopped since.

Iran has kicked against the continuous bombing of Lebanon by Israel despite the ceasefire announcement by US.
Iran issues a threat as Israel continues to bomb Lebanon amid the ceasefire Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Israel says Lebanon not in ceasefire deal

However, Israel maintained that the “two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon”, according to Al Jazeera.

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According to Israel, the country is supporting "the US efforts to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat”, although Iran is not known to currently possess nuclear weapons.

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Reacting to Israel's action against Lebanon, Iran warned that the move was a “flagrant violation” of the ceasefire.

According to Sky News, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian insisted that the Islamic Republic will never abandon Lebanon. This is ahead of the negotiation day between Iran and the US that is scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Friday, April 10.

Reactions as Iran speaks on Israel vs Lebanon

Reactions have started trailing the condemnation of Israel by Iran. Below are some of their reactions:

Miso_Jikijela faulted Israel:

"It's not the regime, it's the Iranian government. The regime of Israel is the one that continues to kill people. I guess the devil in them wants blood at all costs. When they are not doing anything, they kill innocent people in Palestine just for fun, and the sad thing is that they have infected Donald Trump with their demonic tendencies."
Reactions have started trailing the ceasefire earlier announced by President Donald Trump in the war between the US, Israel and Iran.
Reactions trail the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East war Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Cherry described the development as a dirty deal by the US:

"'Fragile ceasefire'? We know why! Trump loves the chaos because he wins every time! While Iran and Israel fight, America sells the oil and Europe pays the bills! This is not politics, it's just a dirty business deal! The world is being fooled! Wake up, everyone!"

Read also

Has US-Israel vs Iran ended? 10 things you need to know

Hiren Kothari called for calm:

"Ceasefire was good and was a must for Peace. Big egos are satisfied. Now, the complex process to make a real agreement begins. It’s not easy as it is between two different countries that have hated each other for five decades & no one trusts each other. But as they say, God is doing. Be calm!"

Frances questioned Trump's administration:

"Trump attacked President Obama’s Iran deal, calling it “the worst deal ever.” When you compare the details side by side, the difference is glaring. Obama’s agreement imposed real limits on Iran’s nuclear program. Trump tore that deal apart and replaced it with… what exactly?"

You can read more reactions on X here:

Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran rejected a United States proposal for a ceasefire, insisting instead on a “definitive” end to the war, according to state media.

Read also

Israel resumes bombing of Iran's top ally as Trump announces ceasefire, gives reason

Tehran outlined several demands, including: An end to hostilities across the region; a protocol to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz; the lifting of sanctions

Meanwhile, Donald Trump described a separate 45-day truce proposal as a “very significant step.” However, the White House confirmed that Trump has not signed off on any ceasefire plan.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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