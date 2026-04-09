The United States has announced the closure of its embassy in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, for visa appointments, adding that all applicants have been rescheduled for another appointment.

According to a statement by the US Mission in Nigeria, on Thursday, April 9, the visa operations at the US Consulate General in Lagos would continue, and American citizen services will only be available in emergency and by appointment.

The statement reads:

"U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments. Visa operations at the U.S. Consulate General Lagos continue. American citizen services are available in emergencies and by appointment."

You can read the full statement on X here:

US issues fresh travel advisory

This came after the United States issued a travel advisory to Americans living in some northern states in Nigeria. The warning came after heightened security concerns, even as officials stress that the overall threat level remains unchanged.

In the latest update, authorities added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states to the list of locations Americans are strongly advised not to visit, citing persistent risks linked to terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime.

The US Embassy in Nigeria issues a travel advisory Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

However, the announcement was welcomed with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Lucas Abd'Majid criticised the US:

"Isn't it so strange and confusing that the people who want to come and save Nigerians are warning their citizens to flee the so-called country they want to save? Only God knows what we've gotten ourselves into for allowing America to set a base on our soil."

Moses Chuks-Agu criticised the Nigerian government:

"Nigerians may be quick to dismiss this advisory, but the truth is that our government have failed in their civic duties and responsibilities, the picture as captured from the US Advisory does not tell a different story. No emergency services, no medical ambulance or air ambulance, hospitals in Nigeria expect cash payments before treatment."

Eco Nomad questioned the US directive, citing insecurity in America itself:

"Celebs are shot in broad daylight. There was an incident in Connecticut where a man literally entered a classroom and sprayed kids like weeds. Yet y'all don't call your country unsafe to visit, but when it comes to labelling other countries, you are quick to paint. The US is unsafe, guys, avoid it for your peace of mind."

Jamilu A. Haruna tackled the US:

"After losing the war with Iran, your attention is now on Nigeria. losers."

You can read more Nigerians' reactions on X here:

Source: Legit.ng