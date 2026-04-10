General Gunned Down? Defence Minister Breaks Silence
- President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), has called for a united front within the military in the fight against terrorism
- The retired general, while speaking in a trending video, explained that the terrorists are not easily to identify, which is why it was important to remain united
- According to General Musa, a lot of things are happening in Nigeria and the military are not getting the accollade that they deserve
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Christopher Musa, the Minister of Defence, has called for a united front in the military in the fight against terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria. He maintained that the terrorists and bandits are not easily identified and that only a united front can help in the fight.
The minister, while reacting to the alleged killing of Brigadier-General O. Braimah, who was the Brigade Commander of the Joint Task Force in Benesheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, by the Boko Haram terrorist group on Thursday, April 9.
During the attack, several soldiers were reportedly killed along with the general, a development that has led to widespread criticism of the government and the military leadership.
Reacting in the viral video, the minister explained that alot of things are happening in the country that the military is working hard to correct, while lamenting that the officiers are not getting the accolade and encouragement that they deserve.
His statement reads in part:
"The troops are working in the field to ensure there is peace in the country, and most times we don’t even get accolades; instead, we get insûlted, with people making it seem like we don’t know what we are doing.”
Reactions defence minister speaks Borni attack
However, the video of the minister has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:
Uche Bakaadi criticised the minister:
"Do u? Gen. What purpose rambling. Enemies are not easily identify? Really. Who will build up d human intel? Paid or unpaid civilians. Why don't you have spies just like BHT have in the Army. IF is economic or ideology what strategy will counter. Peace? who and where is disrupting it. get a grip."
Stephen Emmanuel condemned the reabilitation of terrorists:
"Of course you don’t know what you are doing,if those killing your soldiers will be called brothers and prodigal sons. Because if you do know what you are doing, those terrorists won’t be rehabilitated. Rather they will be sent to their maker,for the atrocities they have committed."
Abbandos called for proper funding of the military:
"The Nigerian military is now operating defensively because the government has failed to properly support and care for its personnel. Soldiers need adequate Training, Equipment, Allowance, and Motivation (TEAM). Without these essential provisions, it will be difficult to achieve victory against terrorism."
Kristen GodShare criticised the minister:
"He said it all, they don't really know what they are doing. You allow terrorists to make a joke of gallant soldiers and you think you know what you are doing."
See the video of the minister on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng