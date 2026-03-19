The United States government had expanded its visa bond policy to cover citizens from 12 additional countries, raising the total number affected to 50

Officials at the United States Department of State had said the refundable $15,000 bond was aimed at curbing visa overstays among short-term visitors

Human rights groups had criticised the policy, while the administration of Donald Trump maintained that it strengthened immigration compliance and national security

Washington authorities have announced that the United States will require citizens from 12 additional countries to post bonds of up to $15,000 as part of the conditions for applying for B-1 and B-2 business and tourist visas.

The new requirement will expand an existing list to cover 50 nations and take effect on April 2.

Officials said the bond will be returned to applicants who are denied visas or who comply with visa and bond conditions by departing on time, Reuters reported.

Donald Trump expands the US travel ban and imposes new visa limits on others. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The expansion was disclosed by a senior official from the US Department of State speaking on condition of anonymity.

Under the policy, nationals of the newly added countries will be asked during their visa interview to pay a refundable bond as a guarantee that they will not overstay their authorized period of stay in the United States.

The amounts can vary depending on individual circumstances and are determined by the consular officer handling the application.

New Countries Subject to Bonds

The dozen new countries affected include Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles and Tunisia. These join the 38 countries previously listed, many of which are in Africa and other regions with higher rates of visa overstays.

New US immigration policy targets high-risk countries with mandatory visa bonds. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Officials explained that the bond programme is part of broader efforts to address compliance with US immigration rules.

While the bond requirement does not guarantee that a visa will be issued, it acts as a financial assurance that visitors will honor the conditions of their stay. US authorities report that the bond initiative has contributed to lower overstay rates among targeted nationalities.

Human rights advocates have criticised the policy as burdensome and potentially prohibitive for travellers from poorer countries.

Critics argue that such high bond thresholds could deter legitimate visitors, including tourists and business travellers, and raise fairness concerns.

US imposes travel restrictions on new African countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government has expanded the number of countries whose citizens must post costly bonds before applying for visas, a move that significantly raises the financial barrier to entering the country.

The latest additions bring the total number of affected nations to thirteen, with most of them located in Africa,

According to information published on the State Department’s travel website, seven new countries were added to the list last week.

The requirement took effect on January 1. The countries are Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia and Turkmenistan.

Under the policy, applicants from these nations may be required to pay bonds ranging from $5,000 to as much as $15,000 before a visa application can proceed.

US introduces tough visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that tourists from dozens of countries, including the UK, could be asked to provide a five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the US, under a new proposal unveiled by American officials.

The new condition would affect people from dozens of countries who are eligible to visit the US for 90 days without a visa, as long as they have filled out an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) form.

Source: Legit.ng