The federal government has announced plans to establish a Nigerian campus of Coventry University through a transnational education partnership

The federal ministry of education said the proposed campus would be located in Alaro City, Lagos State

Education Minister Tunji Alausa disclosed that talks with the UK institution were progressing, with admissions projected for late 2026

Nigeria’s federal government has moved to establish a local campus of Coventry University as part of a broader plan to widen access to internationally recognised degrees and reduce the financial burden of overseas study for Nigerian families.

The initiative was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 18, by the Federal Ministry of Education, which said the proposal is being pursued through a Transnational Education partnership with the United Kingdom institution.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa during an official engagement in the UK. Photo: X/@drtunjialausa

Source: Twitter

The arrangement is intended to deliver what the ministry described as affordable global education while retaining academic standards comparable to those in Britain, PremiumTimes reported.

Talks advance UK-Nigeria education plan

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa said he is currently in the United Kingdom with President Bola Tinubu, holding engagements with university officials, investors and development partners to push the plan forward.

According to him, discussions with Coventry University have already begun to show progress, although final approvals are still pending.

Government officials said the proposed campus is expected to be located in Alaro City, positioning it within a growing urban and commercial hub.

The ministry added that the campus would offer bachelor’s and master’s programmes in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine, as well as Business and Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Tunji Alausa disclosed that talks with the UK institution were progressing. Photo: X/@drtunjialausa

Source: Twitter

“All degrees will be equivalent to those awarded in the United Kingdom. Admissions are expected to commence between the third and fourth quarters of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals,” the ministry said.

Foreign degrees at home, lower costs

Officials explained that the project is designed to allow Nigerian students earn fully accredited UK degrees without leaving the country, thereby cutting tuition and living costs associated with foreign study. Alausa said the plan would also allow families to keep their children closer to home while accessing global standards of education.

“For too long, families have had to send their children thousands of miles away in search of quality education. We are changing that,” he said.

Beyond access and affordability, the ministry said the campus would contribute to skills development and improve graduate employability by aligning training with labour market needs.

Framework for transnational education

Nigeria’s push for transnational education follows years of regulatory preparation. In 2022, the National Universities Commission issued guidelines governing foreign university participation through branch campuses, joint degrees and franchised programmes.

The framework was designed to ensure quality assurance and protect the integrity of the local university system.

The ministry noted that the effort is being supported by the UK Department for Business and Trade, as Nigeria continues to deepen partnerships aimed at building human capital, strengthening research collaboration and expanding access to globally competitive education.

UK university to start degree programmes at UNILAG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) had entered a partnership with the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, that will allow Nigerian students to earn UK degrees without leaving the country, with academic delivery projected to begin in 2027.

Both institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, January 29, to establish a Transnational Education Unit at UNILAG.

Source: Legit.ng