Trailblazing Women Making It Happen at Carat Nigeria

In today’s media and communications landscape, excellence is driven by individuals who combine innovation, resilience, and passion.



Source: UGC

At Carat Nigeria, a remarkable group of women continues to redefine what leadership, dedication, and impact looks like in the media industry. These trailblazers are not just professionals fulfilling their roles, they are visionaries shaping campaigns, driving results, and inspiring the next generation of women in media. At the forefront is Fidelia Igwe, whose strategic insight and leadership continue to guide the team towards delivering exceptional media solutions.

With a deep understanding of the industry and an unwavering commitment to excellence, she sets a strong foundation for performance and collaboration. Working alongside her are dynamic professionals (Onyinyechi Kalu, Oluwademilade Jejelola, Chinenye Ani, Chidinma Ugoji-Eke, Glory Ogbuehi, Eniola Gbadebo and Deborah Enilolobo) who are known for their ability to translate client objectives into cutting edge media strategies.

Carat Nigeria which is a subsidiary of Dentsu intl has given them the platform to rewrite strategic media stories that has won multiple globally recognized awards for local and international brands across industries and categories.

#GiveToGain #IWD #HappyInternationalWomensDay.

See more photos below:



Source: UGC



Source: UGC



Source: UGC

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng