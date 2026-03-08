Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Beirut, Lebanon - Israel renewed its assault on southern Lebanon early Sunday, March 8, including targeting commanders of the Lebanese branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force.

This occurred after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “many surprises” for the next phase of the ongoing Iran-US/Israel war.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it would “not allow Iranian terrorist elements to establish themselves in Lebanese territory."

The latest strikes in Lebanon followed an Israeli attack Saturday, March 7, on an oil storage facility in Tehran, which sent up pillars of fire that could be seen in Associated Press video as a glow against the night sky.

It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility had been targeted in the war. State media blamed “an attack from the U.S. and the Zionist regime” at the site that supplies the capital and neighbouring provinces in the north.

Elsewhere, Kuwait authorities said two border guards were killed when a swarm of missiles and drones hit the Gulf country. The Interior Ministry said only that the guards were killed “while performing their national duty.” No other details were available.

Israeli airstrikes killed eight people in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, and local media reported that an Israeli drone hit a hotel in Beirut, killing four and wounding 10 others. The deaths come on top of at least 47 others killed Saturday in Israeli strikes.

