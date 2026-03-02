Following the continuous attack on Iran by the US government, an Indian man shared his observation

He mentioned what he noticed Iran did to Saudi Arabia after the Islamic state was attacked by the United States government

He spoke about what the attack on Saudi Arabia might lead to in the coming days, which could affect a lot of people

As the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran by the US government under President Donald Trump continues, an Indian man has predicted something unusual that might happen in the coming days.

The individual made the prediction after observing that Iran has carried out several attacks on Saudi Arabia, even as the country continues to face attacks from the United States government.

Indian man comments on Iran’s reaction to US attacks. Left photo for illustration purpose only. Photo Source: Twitter/itisprashanth, Getty Images/SAUL LOEB

Source: Twitter

Man reacts to Iran attack on Saudi Arabia

At the time of this report, there is widespread news that the leader of Iran, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, had also been killed during the attack on the country.

While the United States continues its attacks, an Indian man, @itisprashanth, shared his opinion on his X page.

He said the top oil supplier, Saudi Arabia, is currently suffering an attack on its soil by Iran, and as a result, this might affect some things.

In his statement, he said the attack might affect the oil supply in the coming days and could make prices rise significantly.

US-Iran conflict: Indian man predicts what’s next after Saudi attack. Photo Source: Stratfor

Source: Twitter

His statement:

"World’s top oil supplier, Saudi Arabia’s ARAMCO infrastructure, is getting hit by Iran now."

"Oil prices might skyrocket in the coming days!"

Immediately after he made the statement, several people who saw his post shared their opinions while the war continues.

Reactions as Iran bombs Saudi Arabia

@Arun519428 said:

"Yes oil price going to spike up. If oil cross $100 market will fall heavily. Inflation will raise up. Economy will hit. One good thing strait of Hormuz is not closed. If it closed then oil price will be more than $120."

@thischeena wrote:

"Then buy oil and but ur status."

@growwwithsp shared:

"God only knows when it will end."

@deepakThamizhK stressed:

"EV owners are enjoying it now."

@Arun_S01 noted:

"Yes, I hope we have oil reserves to deal this situation."

@robinsondurai added:

"For Saudi #Aramco it will not be bigger impact this has been done in past history 2019 and 2022.'

@santheepnair shared:

"World economy is sluggish so demand for oil is less. Price will increase very marginally. Only when world economy is picking up oil price will jump."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that three US soldiers died and five were badly hurt during fighting with Iran. Iran fired missiles in the Middle East, and a blast near Jerusalem also caused deaths. The attacks happened as people in Iran mourned their leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with top officials.

Trump says US destroyed 9 Iranian ships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that President Donald Trump said the United States has destroyed nine Iranian navy ships, some of which were very important.

He said the US will go after the remaining Iranian ships and also damaged Iran’s naval headquarters in another attack.

Source: Legit.ng