Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has seemingly accused the US and Israel of treachery following fatal strikes on Iranian leaders

Ayatollah Khamenei and key Iranian figures were killed in attacks supported by the US, marking a major blow to Iran

President Donald Trump of the US praised the 'successful operation,' claiming that 48 Iranian leaders were eliminated in a rapid offensive against the Islamic Republic

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Tehran, Iran - Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has accused Israel and the United States (US) of repeated betrayal.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page on Sunday night, March 1, Sheikh Gumi claimed the countries that recently attacked and assassinated top Iranian leaders flouted peace talks.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi accuses Israel and the US of betrayal, saying the fatal attacks on Ayatollah Khamenei and other Iranian leaders disregarded peace efforts. Photo credit: @anwaribrahim, @OduduwaR

Source: Twitter

Gumi 'accuses US, Israel of treachery'

The Kaduna-based cleric wrote on Facebook:

"They engage you with peace talks while they are actually planning to assassinate you when you are off guard. They did that not once, not twice. They are all treacherous people."

Legit.ng has reported how Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in Israeli attacks, with United States (US) support, on Saturday, February 28. He was 86 years old.

Per Reuters, top Iranian figures were also eliminated in the strikes, along with Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

President Donald Trump said Sunday, March 1, that 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the US-Israeli bombardments of the country and that the offensive is “very positive.” The killings mark one of the most significant blows to Iran’s leadership since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Trump was quoted as saying in an interview by Fox News:

“Nobody can believe the success we are having; 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it’s moving along rapidly."

US President Donald Trump claims success in the war launched on February 28 to hurt Iran’s leadership, saying US forces have achieved key objectives. Photo credit: @ishaqsamaila5, @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Trump claimed overall success in the war, which was launched on Saturday, February 28, intending to remove the Islamic Republic’s leadership and destroy its military.

President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the killing as “a great crime”, according to a statement from his office. He also declared seven days of public holidays in addition to the 40-day mourning period.

Gumi calls Khamenei “lucky martyr'

Earlier, Gumi described the slain Iranian leader as “a lucky soul who died defending oppressed people.'

The preacher, in a statement shared on social media, explained that Khamenei’s elimination occurred in what he termed “Jihad against killers of innocent children and women in Gaza and elsewhere.”

Gumi wrote:

“A lucky soul, he died in Jihad against killers of innocent children and women in Gaza and elsewhere."

The Nigerian Islamic figure added that the late Iranian leader’s blood “will fuel the change in the ummah,” noting that Khamenei “stood firmly for justice and didn’t hide in bunkers.”

Read more on the Iran-Israel conflict:

Trump responds to Iran's threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump warned Iran not to attack the American assets in the Middle East.

Trump stated that if such is continued, the US will not hesitate to hit the country with unprecedented force.

Source: Legit.ng