Tragedy struck the 11th edition of the Lagos City Marathon on Saturday after an ambulance attached to the event knocked down a spectator along the race corridor.

The incident occurred on February 14, 2026, while both the 42-kilometre and 10-kilometre races were in progress.

The 2026 Lagos City Marathon was disrupted on Saturday following a disturbing incident in which an ambulance attached to the event knocked down a spectator.

Source: Getty Images

A video that spread quickly on social media showed a medical ambulance driving inside the competition zone before colliding with a spectator.

The viral clip triggered widespread concern over how vehicles were being managed within restricted marathon routes.

Reports from Daily Post indicated that the crash happened along sections covering Victoria Island and Lekki, where runners and onlookers were closely packed.

The presence of the ambulance so near active runners caused panic at the scene, with several people seen stepping back from the roadway as officials tried to regain control.

The condition of the injured spectator had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting, but the footage alone prompted fresh questions about crowd control and emergency vehicle movement during large-scale sporting events.

Marathon safety plan under scrutiny

Before the race, the Lagos State Government announced a detailed traffic diversion plan to protect runners and spectators.

Authorities said major roads and adjoining intersections would be closed to unauthorised vehicles between midnight and 12:30 p.m. to secure the routes for about 28,000 registered participants.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, had assured residents that traffic officers and security agencies would be stationed along the course to enforce restrictions and maintain order.

Officials also explained that the diversions were meant to balance public movement with the smooth running of the race.

However, the involvement of an ambulance in the incident has raised concerns about coordination between race organisers, medical teams and traffic authorities.

Observers questioned why an emergency vehicle was allowed to move so freely within a tightly controlled corridor at a moment when runners and spectators were still present.

Winners crowned despite disruption

Despite the unsettling episode, the marathon continued, and winners were later crowned across categories.

Kenyan runner Ezra Kipchumba Kering claimed the $50,000 top prize after winning the 11th edition of the Lagos City Marathon.

Source: Twitter

Kenyan athlete Ezra Kipchumba Kering claimed the men’s title, crossing the line in 2:11:55 to win the $50,000 top prize, Business Day reports.

Uganda’s Lomoi Samuel finished four seconds behind in 2:11:59 to take second place, while Namutala Lumbasi secured third in 2:12:25.

Among Nigerian runners, Boyi Nyango emerged as the first local finisher in the men’s race with a time of 2:25:32, Lagos City Marathon reports.

In the women’s event, Ethiopia’s Dinke Meleka won in 2:37:36, edging Kenya’s Cheyech Daniel and Ethiopia’s Zewdalem Getaw, who finished in 2:37:43 and 2:38:59 respectively.

The 2026 edition of the marathon retained its Gold Label status and once again drew elite athletes from across Africa.

Still, the ambulance incident has cast a shadow over the celebration, shifting public focus from record times and prize money to the urgent need for tighter safety control in future races.

