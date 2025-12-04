A prophet has shared a message from God regarding singer Burna Boy amid the call for his show boycott

In the video, he mentioned that the music star was performing on stage when he was attacked by someone from the crowd

The cleric went on to describe what happened after the attack and what the person did to the music star, urging fans to pray

Prophet Abel Boma has released a video to alert fans of self-acclaimed African Giant, Ebunoluwa Dami Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

A few days ago, there was a call for fans to boycott the music star's shows due to how he treated his concert-goers.

American boxer Ryan Garcia also reacted to a video of the music star shunning and refunding ticket money to fans at his show.

In the video shared by the clergy, he explained that he had been praying repeatedly about a vision God showed him concerning Burna Boy, but the vision would not go away. According to him, he saw Burna Boy performing on stage when someone from the crowd came to attack the "Last Last" crooner.

Prophet shares how Burna Boy was attacked

In his post, the cleric further explained that he didn’t know who sent the attacker or where they came from.

He added that the attacker used a firearm, shooting at Burna Boy, causing him to fall down on stage.

Cleric calls for prayer over vision

The cleric also urged people to start praying for all entertainers, asking that they not be attacked on stage.

He specifically prayed that Burna Boy does not die from the attack or the wounds inflicted upon him.

This is not the first time Prophet Abel Boma has shared prophecies that later came to pass. A few months ago, he also shared a prophecy following the untimely death of Arise TV anchor Sommie Maduagwu.

See the video here:

Fans share take about Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the cleric. Here are comments below:

@princesa8066 said:

"God Almighty pls take control. Amen."

@jessicazanky shared:

"Lord have mercy on us all."

@lindaify16 stated:

"Oh Lord may no such attack happened to him, oh Lord protect him , oh Lord disappoint anyone conspiring to attack him."

@softtouch_97 said:

"It wont come to pass Amen."

@princesa8066 commented:

"God Almighty pls take control."

@vivian.richgirl reacted:

"God forbid ooo. I cover Burnaboy, Davido and Wizkid with the blood of Jesus."

@investor_lilwayne_100 shared:

"May God protect them all from untimely kpai, amen."

