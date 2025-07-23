Families of the Air India crash victims are entitled to over $227,000 USD in compensation under the Montreal Convention, as confirmed by current IMF conversion rates

Additional voluntary payments from Tata Sons and Air India push the expected total well beyond earlier claims of $116,000

The combined legal and humanitarian support reveals a multilayered compensation structure far more generous than initial social media reports suggested

The families of those who lost their lives in the recent Air India crash are entitled to compensation exceeding $227,000, as mandated under the Montreal Convention of 1999.

According to the treaty’s Article 21, airlines are strictly liable for up to 171,000 Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) per passenger—regardless of fault.

Air India: International Aviation Treaty Confirm Amount Families of Plane Crash Victims are to Get. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Based on current IMF exchange rates, this equates to over $227,000 USD, highlighting that the viral $116,000 figure circulating online severely understated the amount families can legally expect.

India is a signatory to the Montreal Convention, which governs international airline liability. Where negligence is demonstrated, families may pursue further damages beyond the SDR cap, potentially raising the final compensation even higher.

Tata Sons and Air India offer additional humanitarian support

In parallel with this legally mandated compensation, additional voluntary payments have been made. Tata Sons, the parent company of Air India, announced an ex gratia contribution of ₹1 crore (around $118,000 USD) per bereaved family. This payment was not required by law but was offered as a humanitarian gesture.

“The Tata Group has decided to provide an ex gratia amount of ₹1 crore to the next of kin of each deceased passenger… as a humanitarian gesture,” the group stated.

Air India has also extended an interim relief of ₹25 lakh (approximately $29,000 USD) per family, intended for immediate support such as funeral expenses and legal assistance.

Clarifying the viral $116,000 claim

The widely shared Facebook post citing a $116,000 payout from Air India misrepresented the reality. Not only does the combined total of Tata Sons and Air India’s offerings exceed this figure, but the Montreal Convention ensures even greater legal entitlements. Families have the right to claim additional damages if fault or negligence is established through legal proceedings.

Legal payments may push compensation higher

While initial misinformation suggested a lower figure, the actual compensation framework is multi-tiered—comprising voluntary corporate gestures and legally binding international provisions.

With over $227,000 guaranteed under the Montreal Convention, plus additional support from Tata and Air India, families could receive total compensation exceeding $374,000 USD. Legal channels remain open to those seeking more, depending on the outcome of ongoing investigations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng