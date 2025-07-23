NCAA directed all foreign airlines to ensure passengers declare any currency or negotiable instruments exceeding $10,000 when arriving in Nigeria

The NCAA has outlined two key actions for airlines, including making announcements and distributing declaration forms onboard

Airlines that fail to comply with the new regulations will face sanctions, as the NCAA aims to curb illicit money transfers and align with global financial standards

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

All foreign airlines operating flights into Nigeria have been directed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to adhere to the $10,000 currency declaration requirement.

NCAA directed all foreign airlines to ensure passengers declare any currency exceeding $10,000. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As part of measures to improve anti-money laundering compliance, The Punch reported that the authority stated travellers must declare any cash or negotiable instruments exceeding the limit.

The NCAA claims that the order, dated April 24, 2025, and known as NCAA/CPD/ABV/298, aims to close enforcement gaps in the current requirements for inbound passengers to declare their currency.

Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, made the announcement using his official X account.

“International carriers must take two key actions, which include making inflight or pre-landing announcements informing passengers of their legal obligation to declare any currency or Bearer Negotiable Instruments exceeding $10,000 USD or its equivalent upon arrival in Nigeria.

“Distribute currency declaration forms onboard for passengers to complete before landing. The NCAA has received reports indicating that some airlines are yet to comply with this directive," the statement read.

According to the NCAA, these regulations are essential to stopping the illicit transfer of substantial quantities of money across international borders and are in line with best practices from around the world.

The Authority warned that full cooperation from international airlines is essential, saying, “Please note that the cooperation of all international airlines operating in Nigeria is critical to supporting the country’s efforts to align with global financial standards.”

The authorities therefore emphasized how crucial it is that this regulation be fully implemented, especially with regard to inbound passenger disclosures.

“Compliance will be closely monitored, and non-compliant airlines will face appropriate sanctions,” it added.

the authority stated travellers must declare any cash or negotiable instruments exceeding the limit. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified five new airlines, making them legal air operators in Nigeria.

This brings the total number of Air Operators' Certificates (AOCs) to 44, including scheduled and non-scheduled operators.

Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo disclosed this at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in Lagos.

Najomo noted that the Authority is working to bring more operators on stream with the speedy issuance of permits, licenses and certifications.

NCAA speaks on air fares

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has clarified that it does not control airline ticket prices.

According to the NCAA, deciding price of airline tickets is deregulated worldwide, and Nigeria follows the same principles.

The NCAA director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, explained that airlines must submit their airfare list to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) annually, following established guidelines.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng