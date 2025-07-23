After years of waiting, N-Power beneficiaries are set to receive their arrears following Senate’s intervention

The N-Power program, a cornerstone of Nigeria's youth empowerment initiatives, has recently been mired in controversy due to the non-payment of N81 billion in outstanding stipends to thousands of its beneficiaries.

This long-standing issue has left many in dire straits, highlighting the critical need for government intervention.

Tinubu's government moves to settle N-Power beneficiaries after years of waiting. Credit: State House

History of the N-Power scheme

In a significant development, the Nigerian Senate has stepped in, facilitating a crucial meeting that offers a glimmer of hope for the affected individuals.

Launched in 2016 by the Nigerian government, the N-Power programme was designed as a social investment scheme to address youth unemployment and promote skill acquisition.

Targeting young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35, the program offered temporary employment in various sectors, including education (N-Teach), health (N-Health), agriculture (N-Agro), and others.

Beneficiaries typically received monthly stipends, alongside training and devices, to equip them with valuable skills and alleviate poverty.

The scheme aimed to foster entrepreneurship and prepare participants for the job market or self-employment, significantly impacting the livelihoods of millions of young Nigerians over its operational years.

The plight of beneficiaries since suspension

The suspension of the N-Power program and the subsequent non-payment of stipends have cast a long shadow over the lives of its beneficiaries.

For many, these monthly allowances were their primary source of income, supporting families, funding small businesses, or enabling them to pursue further education.

The sudden halt in payments, stretching back to 2022 and 2023, plunged thousands into financial uncertainty.

Stories abound of beneficiaries struggling to meet basic needs, unable to pay rent, afford food, or cover medical expenses.

N-Power: Delayed hopes restored

Some had invested their future based on the expected stipends, leading to significant personal debt and emotional distress.

The lack of clear communication and the prolonged delay in payments eroded trust in government initiatives and left beneficiaries feeling abandoned and disillusioned.

This desperate situation ultimately led to legal action against the Federal Government, a testament to the beneficiaries' profound hardship and their determined fight for what they were owed.

Senate steps in to resolve N-Power issues

The breakthrough came through the diligent efforts of Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President.

He spearheaded a crucial tripartite meeting involving federal officials, legal representatives of the aggrieved beneficiaries, and the relevant ministries. This over two-hour closed-door session, held at the National Assembly, proved instrumental.

Senator Barau, speaking to journalists, revealed that the beneficiaries had approached the Senate for intervention, and the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development was highly responsive.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that the owed funds were indeed part of the 2022 and 2023 budgets but could not be disbursed due to recurrent budget rollovers.

Why N-Power payments were delayed

Notably, there was no provision for these arrears in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, highlighting the complexity of the financial quagmire.

However, based on assurances from the relevant authorities that significant progress had been made in preparing for the payments, the beneficiaries agreed to suspend their legal action.

Long-suffering N-Power beneficiaries to finally get paid after Senate's intervention.

This decision reflects a renewed sense of trust and optimism that their long-awaited stipends will soon be paid.

Hope for N-Power beneficiaries

Businessday reported that Senator Barau emphasised the government's commitment to the welfare of its people, aligning with President Bola Tinubu's "Renewed Hope" agenda.

This intervention by the Senate represents a critical step towards rectifying a severe injustice and provides a much-needed lifeline to thousands of N-Power beneficiaries who have endured years of hardship.

While the path to full payment may still have hurdles, this development marks a significant victory for the perseverance of the beneficiaries and the responsive role of the legislative arm of government.

